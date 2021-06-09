Gazprombank Can't Sink Energy Co.'s $2B Debt Deal

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 6:00 PM BST) -- A London judge has cleared a Ukrainian energy company to restructure $2.16 billion in debt after rejecting Gazprombank's objections that the deal, which would see the bank's $23 million loan deferred, was fundamentally unfair to the banking giant. Alastair Norris, sitting as a judge of the High Court, approved two schemes for DTEK Energy BV and DTEK Finance PLC to exchange its existing debt for new notes, according to a June 8 judgment. The energy company's debts outstrip its assets by $571 million and the company said it would face major cash-flow problems, resulting in the failure of several subsidiaries, unless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS