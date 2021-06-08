JPML Sends Herbicide Liability Litigation To Illinois

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday transferred lawsuits accusing Syngenta and Chevron of selling the herbicide paraquat despite knowing it causes Parkinson's disease to Illinois federal court, where similar litigation is already pending. The cases will be consolidated before U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, who is already presiding over 20 cases in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. The panel said her work there afforded it "the opportunity to select a skilled jurist who has not yet served as a transferee judge." "While any number of proposed transferee districts could ably handle this litigation,...

