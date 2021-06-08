ACLU Worker Says Flagging Internal Racism Got Him Fired

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Black former associate director at the American Civil Liberties Union slapped the civil rights group with a lawsuit in New York federal court Tuesday, claiming the ACLU fired him for complaining about structural racism within the organization. Robert Jackson said in his discrimination and retaliation suit filed in New York district court against the organization and his direct supervisor that he was forced out after he and a group of Black colleagues spoke publicly about how Black employees are kept from advancing from within the company. While the ACLU centers its mission around fighting for equality and racial justice, Jackson's...

