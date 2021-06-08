Viridescent Raises More Than $125M For Cannabis Loans

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of private equity shop Viridescent Capital Partners has raised more than $125 million for origination of loans to cannabis companies and the firm has also launched a new mortgage real estate investment trust that will handle such origination, the firm announced Tuesday. Viridescent Capital Partners affiliate Viridescent Management LLC said it's raised north of $125 million for the new mortgage REIT, Viridescent Realty Trust Inc., which will provide financing for companies operating in the cannabis space. The company had said earlier this year in a regulatory filing that it was aiming to raise $150 million for the REIT....

