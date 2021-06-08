Texas Court Says Atty Letters Are Commercial Speech

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Letters between law firms and their clients regarding the termination of an attorney-client relationship is considered commercial speech under Texas law, a state appellate court ruled Monday. In a 2-1 opinion, a three-justice panel of the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo affirmed a lower court's denial of Austin-based personal injury firm Kostura & Putman PC's bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by former partner John Judge under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a law aimed at bringing an early end to baseless lawsuits that intend to chill free speech. The appellate court found that the state law's commercial...

