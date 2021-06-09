Boston Scientific Promotes Veteran Atty To General Counsel

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific said Tuesday it has named one of its longtime in-house attorneys who most recently was vice president and chief corporate counsel as its next top lawyer. Vance Brown, who has been with the medical device manufacturer for more than 20 years, is now senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. For the past few months, he had been interim general counsel. He replaced Desiree Ralls-Morrison, the company's most recent general counsel who earlier this year took the helm of the legal department at McDonald's. She joined Boston Scientific in November 2017 to oversee global legal and compliance. Brown has spent the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS