Ill. BIPA Ruling Marks Critical Win For Silent Cyber Coverage

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Illinois recently handed down a monumental decision in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Krishna Schaumburg Tan Inc. confirming that commercial general liability, or CGL, policies cover claims brought against policyholders for alleged violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. The ruling has widespread implications for other policyholders with similar coverage for personal and advertising liability and represents a critical victory under so-called silent cyber coverage, affirming that insuring policies do not have to include magic words to cover BIPA claims. This article analyzes the effects of the court's decision on the scope of coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS