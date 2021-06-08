Texas Utility Accused Of Spiking Prices In Winter Storm

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A recycled plastics manufacturer filed a proposed class action lawsuit Tuesday against a Berkshire Hathaway entity alleging that the Texas power outages in February added more than $50,000 to its electricity bill despite the company's fixed-price power contract. J&M Plastics Inc. wants to represent a class of thousands of power customers who also allegedly received inflated bills from MidAmerican Energy Services LLC for power during the February outages that temporarily ballooned electricity prices. The company said MidAmerican violated its agreement to charge consumers a reliable amount. "MidAmerican minimized its own exposure to the Texas power grid's price spikes during the winter...

