5th Circ. Pans Board For Ignoring Evidence In Asylum Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a Cuban national's asylum application, saying an immigration appeals board incorrectly rejected the request by ignoring any evidence suggesting the asylum-seeker's past charged encounters with the police were fueled by criticism of the country's "corrupt" cops. There was "ample" evidence in the record supporting Alejandro Gutierrez Acosta's claims that he was fired and arrested for criticizing the Cuban government to U.S. tourists, but "it does not appear" that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals considered that proof when it denied his claims for protection, the three-judge panel said. "Indeed, the BIA focused solely on whether legitimate reasons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS