Fed Circ. Backs Tossing Of $38M Census Bureau Deal Dispute

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a challenge to a $38.2 million U.S. Census Bureau contract alleging the Bureau unreasonably failed to review the awardee's eligibility, saying the Court of Federal Claims had the wrong legal grounding but the right outcome. The claims court had wrongly equated Harmonia Holdings Group LLC's bid protest with a small business size protest when it dismissed an argument from Harmonia over a purported failure to fully pursue administrative remedies at the Small Business Administration, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision. Harmonia had alleged a Census Bureau contracting officer should have referred awardee Alethix LLC to the SBA to determine...

