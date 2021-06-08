Mich. Tribes Back Full 6th Circ. Review Of Reservation Ruling

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Four Michigan tribes urged the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday to reconsider a panel decision that an 1855 treaty didn't create a reservation for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, saying the ruling departed sharply from the treaty's text and threatens the tribes' sovereignty. The Little Traverse Bay Bands petitioned the court on June 1 to rehear en banc a May panel decision that the 1855 Treaty of Detroit didn't create a reservation for the federally recognized tribe, but only a form of land allotment extending individual land ownership to tribal members. The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa...

