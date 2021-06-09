Del. Judge Grapples With Sanctions In $2B Award Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge grilled counsel for Venezuela's state-owned oil company during a Wednesday hearing over why it's fighting efforts by two ConocoPhillips units to obtain an attachment order over Citgo's parent company if, as the oil company claims, such an order would be void due to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark posed the question to Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP partner Kevin A. Meehan, representing Petróleos de Venezuela SA, after Meehan argued Judge Stark should deny Phillips Petroleum Co. Venezuela Ltd. and ConocoPhillips Petrozuata BV's motion for an attachment order for shares in Citgo's...

