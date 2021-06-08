Sidley Steers Mortgage REIT's Planned $165M IPO

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Mortgage-focused real estate investment trust Angel Oak Mortgage Inc., advised by Sidley Austin LLP, unveiled plans Tuesday for an estimated $165 million initial public offering, joining June's growing roster of IPO candidates. Atlanta-based Angel Oak told regulators it plans to offer 8.05 million shares priced between $20 and $21 each, raising slightly more than $165 million at midpoint. Angel Oak invests in mortgage-related assets, including first-lien nonqualified mortgage loans, which is a type of mortgage that allows buyers to qualify based on alternative methods besides traditional income verification. The company's loans are primarily sourced from its proprietary mortgage lending platform, Angel...

