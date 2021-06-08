IJs Ask Garland To End Union Decertification Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Immigration Judges sent a letter Monday to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to withdraw a petition to decertify the union in a fight that started during the Trump administration. The letter, which was authored by the union's president, Amiena Khan, said the Trump administration targeted NAIJ "in retaliation" for the union's criticism of working conditions, like quotas and pressure to rush to adjudicate cases. She called the efforts a "sweeping curtailment of due process rights in immigration court." In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Authority, seeking to eliminate...

