NFL-Union Panel To Fund $1M In Studies Of Pot For Pain

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The NFL and NFL Players Association joint pain management committee said Tuesday it was funding grants totaling up to $1 million to support research for alternatives to opioids for pain treatment, including cannabis and CBD, with the group's lead doctor saying the effectiveness of cannabis for treating pain needs more scientific study. The committee issued a request for proposals for researchers to submit plans to study the use of medical marijuana products for pain, though the NFL's health and safety officer, Jeff Miller, said the league does not plan to adjust its policy restricting players' marijuana use at this time....

