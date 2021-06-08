11th Circ. Says White Coach's Race Bias Suit Falls Short

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday held that a Georgia district court wrongly kept alive a white former football coach's lawsuit alleging school board members didn't renew his contract because of his race, finding the coach's complaint was too light on details. The three-judge panel unanimously vacated a Georgia district court order that allowed ex-coach Alan Rodemaker's racial discrimination suit to proceed against the five African American board members who voted not to renew his contract. The panel held that because Rodemaker didn't prove his contract would have been renewed if not for his race, the court should have dismissed the suit....

