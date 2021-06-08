Ex-NYSE Broker Near Plea Deal In Alleged $35M Crypto Scam

Law360, New York (June 8, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A former New York Stock Exchange floor broker accused by federal prosecutors of raising $35 million via a bogus cryptocurrency trading desk is likely to enter into an agreement to plead guilty, lawyers told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday. Counsel for defendant Michael Ackerman, who is charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with his allegedly fake fund venture, Q3, told U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain at a virtual hearing there is a "good likelihood" of a resolution. Prosecutor Jessica Greenwood of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office told Judge Swain: "We've been in plea negotiations with defense counsel that...

