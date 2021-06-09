Foster Farms Seeks Coverage Of Turkey Market Antitrust Suits

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Poultry giant Foster Farms has sued Everest National Indemnity Co. in California federal court, alleging that the insurer wrongfully refused to cover its defense costs in underlying class litigation accusing Foster and other poultry producers of fixing prices in the turkey market. Foster said Tuesday that its policy provides $5 million in antitrust coverage but that Everest has shirked its obligation to pay its defense bills in underlying antitrust class action litigation. The poultry company said that the policy deleted an exclusion over violation of antitrust laws and that the underlying litigation included antitrust claims over its turkey production, so the...

