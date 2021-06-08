Highland Capital's Ch. 11 Contempt Motion To Be Granted

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge said Tuesday she would be granting a motion from bankrupt investment firm Highland Capital Management seeking sanctions against parties who pursued litigation claims against the debtor's CEO despite a court order barring them, but said she needed time to determine the amount of the sanctions. During a hearing in Dallas, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey G.C. Jernigan said she believes her July 2020 order approving the retention of James P. Seery Jr. as Highland Capital's CEO was clear that any party seeking to commence or pursue claims against Seery must first receive permission from the bankruptcy court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS