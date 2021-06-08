EEOC Slams 'Broad' Classes Proposed By Religious Groups

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fired back at a pair of Christian organizations seeking exemption from federal bias law in Texas district court, saying the groups couldn't represent the "exceptionally broad" classes they proposed because they didn't have enough in common. In a filing Monday opposing Bear Creek Bible Church and Braidwood Management Inc.'s motion for class certification, the EEOC argued that the organizations can't claim to speak for large classes of employers who oppose "homosexual or transgender behavior" for religious or other reasons. Bear Creek and Braidwood also want a judgment in the suit saying the Religious Freedom Restoration...

