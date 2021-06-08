Insurer's Fraud Theory Stays In $8M High-Rise Flood Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Tuesday to toss Travelers' accusation that owners of Chicago's historic Pittsfield Building fraudulently submitted $1 million for asbestos remediation as part of their $8.2 million claim for flood damages. Acknowledging that both sides have a story to tell, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger said The Travelers Indemnity Co. can proceed on its breach of contract claim that the building owners' fraudulent act voided their policy and defeats their entire $8.2 million claim for damages related to the flooding. "Maybe there is another side to the story. There often is," Judge Seeger said. But he held...

