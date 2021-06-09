Ill. Court Rules Home Health Co. Took Kickbacks

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- After its original decision was sent back down from the Seventh Circuit, an Illinois federal court has made an about-face, declaring that a home health care company did break federal kickback laws. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said Tuesday that Management Principles and a couple of its subsidiaries did break the Anti-Kickback Statute, along with the federal and state False Claims Acts when it paid Healthcare Consortium of Illinois $5,000 a month in exchange for referrals. It all came down to one of the company's defenses, the safe harbor defense. There are seven different qualifications that such a defense would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS