Ex-NJ Judge Accused Of Groping Draws Ethics Charges

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey municipal court judge has been accused of ethics violations for allegedly groping a woman in his law office, telling her to let him "play" with her and offering her "birthday money" after releasing her wrist, according to a complaint made available Tuesday. After he completed a probationary program for a related criminal charge, the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct on Monday launched a complaint accusing Nino F. Falcone, 80, of breaching the ethical standards for judges with his alleged behavior toward the woman during their August 2019 encounter. Falcone, who was then a part-time judge in...

