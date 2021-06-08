Sens. Want Answers Over Lack Of Hong Kong Bank Sanctions

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan pair of senators behind the Hong Kong Autonomy Act of 2020 called for an immediate briefing with the Secretary of the Treasury on Tuesday, raising concerns about the department's lack of action against foreign banks working with China. The law, which then-President Donald Trump signed last July, requires the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. State Department to provide a report to Congress each year. The reports include two sanctions lists. The first consists of individuals and entities that materially supported or tried to support China in violating either the Joint Declaration, the 1984 treaty that outlined the terms...

