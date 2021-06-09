NLRB Remands Claim Dish Banned Worker's Discipline Talk

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board sent back to a regional official a dispute over whether Dish Network LLC violated federal labor law by prohibiting a worker from discussing his suspension during a workplace investigation, rejecting the company's bid to dismiss the claim. A three-member panel on Tuesday remanded an allegation that Dish violated the National Labor Relations Act by telling worker Brett Denney not to discuss his suspension with colleagues while a workplace investigation into his alleged misconduct was underway. The panel said the television company failed to show why the claim should be tossed along with related allegations the board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS