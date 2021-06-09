Aide To Corrupt Ex-Mayor Too Contrite For Prison, Feds Say

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday backed a request for no prison time by the chief of staff for a former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption, saying her remorse "stands in stark contrast" to the ex-pol's continued denials. Genoveva Andrade, whom prosecutors dubbed the "consigliere" of Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, should receive a sentence of time served along with a $10,000 fine, both sides wrote in court filings. The agreement is part of a plea deal Andrade struck before she was set to be tried alongside Correia. A Boston jury found the former mayor guilty in May on 21 counts, including claims...

