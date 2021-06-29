NYC Ride-Hailing, Taxi Turf War Stalls Revel's EV Push

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- New York City's abrupt elimination of a rule allowing an unlimited number of electric vehicles for ride-hailing or ride-sharing purposes highlights regulators' struggle to balance clean energy and competition concerns, leaving drivers and consumers caught in the crossfire, experts say. The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission recently voted 5-1 to eliminate a provision exempting electric vehicles from 2018 regulations that capped the number of new for-hire vehicle licenses issued to drivers for Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and similar app-based, ride-hailing providers. The TLC's June 22 vote essentially blocked a bid by Brooklyn-based, electric-scooter company Revel to launch a ride-hailing service in...

