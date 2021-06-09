Creditor Opposes More Reed Smith Duties In Recycler's Ch. 11

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A creditor of plastics recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that it should reject a request to expand the Chapter 11 duties of special corporate counsel Reed Smith, asserting "an insurmountable conflict of interest" involving the firm. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, Learnicon LLC and managing member Bahram Nour-Omid said that Reed Smith LLP should not be permitted to represent the debtors while also defending certain CarbonLite directors tangled up in fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims in an adversary suit. "Reed Smith's proposed dual representation of the debtors and their board...

