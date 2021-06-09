Judge Says Some Amazon Worker Classes Should Get Cert.

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended certifying some but not all of the proposed classes of thousands of Golden State workers in a sprawling consolidated action accusing Amazon of failing to adequately pay them and provide breaks. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara A. McAuliffe said in her findings and recommendations that the court should certify five classes of Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center and distribution workers. Those classes would consist of employees who worked at California facilities and claimed they didn't receive certain required meal breaks, didn't receive accurate itemized wage statements, weren't adequately paid or that the company used deceptive...

