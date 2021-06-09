Health Care Tech Cos. Unite In $7B Deal Guided By 3 Firms

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:06 AM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Ciox Health will combine with fellow health care technology provider Datavant Inc. in a transaction valued at about $7 billion that was built by law firms Ropes & Gray, Goodwin Procter and Sidley Austin, the companies said Wednesday. The agreement unites San Francisco-based Datavant and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Ciox Health, and the resulting entity will go by the name Datavant, the companies said in a statement. Datavant, formed in 2017, uses artificial intelligence to improve the clinical trial process. Together, the companies intend to make it easier for hospitals, clinics and other entities to securely exchange health care data, which...

