Embattled Towing Co. Settles With Pa. Over Excessive Fees

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area towing company facing multiple lawsuits over allegedly charging excessive fees has signed a settlement with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office in which the company agreed to follow the rules and pay more than $32,000 in penalties and restitution. Auto Gallery & Accessories, which does business as TAG Towing & Collision, signed an assurance of voluntary compliance with the attorney general's office stating it will adhere to state and local rules, including Pittsburgh's $135 statutory maximum for towing fees. TAG and its owner, Brian Haenze, are defendants in at least eight proposed class actions accusing the company and various businesses...

