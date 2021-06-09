Ex-FIFA Compliance Chief Joins Albertsons Grocery Group

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Edward Hanover, the first chief compliance officer hired by FIFA in 2016 after several scandals, has just become chief compliance officer at the grocery chain Albertsons Cos. Hanover told Law360 Pulse he joined Albertsons on May 24 as senior vice president responsible for ethics, compliance and regulatory affairs. Though the company is based in Boise, Idaho, he will remain in the San Francisco Bay Area and work at a regional office. For the past two years he worked at DLA Piper in the Bay Area, focusing on sports, media and entertainment law. "I was not looking to leave the DLA Piper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS