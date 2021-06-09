NJ Justices Allow Disability Claim Without Adverse Job Action

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declared that workers don't have to show their job conditions worsened to pursue state Law Against Discrimination claims that employers did not accommodate their disabilities, handing a victory to a diabetic teacher in her suit against school officials over a fainting episode that left her with "life-altering" injuries. The justices on Tuesday upheld an appellate ruling that Mary Richter didn't have to establish an "adverse employment action" — such as a demotion or termination — to pursue the claim that the Oakland Board of Education and a school principal failed to accommodate her diabetes by not...

