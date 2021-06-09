5th Circ. Says Incomplete EEOC Charge Dooms Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive a lawsuit from an ex-hospital worker who said he faced discrimination for being gay, pointing out that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge he filed before going to court alleged only race bias. A three-judge panel on Tuesday backed the May 2019 dismissal of transportation analyst James Ernst's sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation claims, noting that the former employee had listed the allegations only on an intake form with the EEOC, not the actual charge, which included only a race bias claim. That defeated the purpose of the charge, the panel found, because it...

