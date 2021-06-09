Texas Justice's Resignation Fuels Speculation On AG Run

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman's resignation this week before she would be up for reelection in 2022 has spurred speculation that she may be considering another run for statewide political office as attorney general. Justice Guzman, who got 4.88 million Texans to vote for her in 2016 — more than any other politician on the ticket, including President Donald Trump — would be facing off against at least two challengers: embattled incumbent Ken Paxton and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of the former president. Justice Guzman was appointed to the court in 2009 and has twice won reelection. Her...

