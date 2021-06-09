Hertz Noteholders Reach Deal On Ch. 11 Plan Objections

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Hertz Co.'s second-lien noteholders told a Delaware bankruptcy judge they've reached a preliminary deal to drop their claim that the auto rental giant's Chapter 11 plan fails to give them the payments and rights their $350 million in notes entitle them to. In a statement filed with the court Tuesday, BOK Financial Corp., the trustee for the noteholders, said it was dropping its objection to the Chapter 11 plan after reaching an "agreement in principle" with Hertz on subjects including interest payments and the costs the trustee ran up over the course of the bankruptcy. The trustee filed an objection to...

