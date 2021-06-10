Saul Ewing Brings On Immigration Counsel In Miami

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has hired a counsel over from Littler Mendelson PC to its global immigration and foreign investment practice, the firm announced this week. Hector Galeano joins Saul Ewing's Miami office as counsel handling business visa issues, Form I-9 compliance matters and other immigration laws, the firm said Tuesday. "We are thrilled to welcome Hector to Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr," the firm's managing partner in Miami, Luis Flores, said in a statement. "With the change in presidential administrations in Washington, D.C., we are anticipating that more of the firm's clients will need the reliable counsel that...

