Nixon Peabody Adds Top DOJ Enforcer To White Collar Group

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP said Wednesday it is adding a veteran prosecutor from the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division to its government investigations and white collar defense practice. Mark D. Lytle is joining Nixon Peabody as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office after a 28-year white collar enforcement career that has included stints with the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, DOJ criminal tax section and White House Counsel's Office. After beginning his career as an SEC enforcement attorney and trial attorney with the DOJ's criminal tax division, Lytle spent 14 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office for...

