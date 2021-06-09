11th Circ. Upholds Fee Award In Chinese Drywall MDL

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that court-appointed class counsel in the defective Chinese drywall multidistrict litigation could receive 45% of the total fees paid to attorneys who negotiated settlements for 497 Florida plaintiffs because their work on the common case helped lead to the individual recoveries. The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke did not abuse her discretion when she awarded class counsel $5.8 million of the more than $40 million paid by Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd. to end claims over shoddy drywall imported from China. The class counsel includes firms Colson Hicks Eidson, Lieff Cabraser Heimann &...

