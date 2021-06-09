GAO Won't Revisit Denial Of Protest Over $535M Navy Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office won't reconsider its denial of PAE's protest over a $534.9 million Navy fighter jet maintenance task order despite sustaining AECOM's protest on similar grounds, saying the companies weren't in the same competitive position. It was not legal error to sustain AECOM Management Services Inc.'s protest over being treated unfairly in its "interchanges" with the Navy compared to contract awardee Vertex Aerospace LLC while denying PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC's protest over its own alleged unfair treatment, the GAO said in a June 8 decision that was released Wednesday. PAE had argued the two original protest...

