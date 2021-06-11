9th Circ. Pay Stub Ruling Highlights Employer PAGA Defense

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- In May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit provided a road map for employers to defend Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, claims with its ruling in Magadia v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.[1] It's the first hopeful road map for a defense since the California Court of Appeal's Sixth Appellate District held in Huff v. Securitas Security Services USA Inc. in 2018 that PAGA plaintiffs who may have suffered just one alleged California Labor Code violation are allowed to pursue penalties for any number of additional alleged Labor Code violations that affected other employees and not the plaintiffs.[2] Many PAGA actions with a...

