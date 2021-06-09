Ex-NJ Assemblyman Beats Charge Of Taking Bribe From Atty

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has tossed a bribery indictment against a former state assemblyman over a purported $10,000 payment from a tax attorney, finding that he was merely a mayoral candidate at the time and could not have followed through on his alleged promise to steer municipal work to the lawyer. Addressing what she called a "novel" question regarding the scope of the state's bribery statute, Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez concluded Tuesday in a written opinion that that law did not encompass Jason O'Donnell's purportedly illicit exchange with lawyer Matthew O'Donnell during his ultimately unsuccessful run for mayor of...

