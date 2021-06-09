El Salvador Crime Not Basis For Relief, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit declined to review a Salvadoran man's appeal for humanitarian deportation relief Wednesday, finding that immigration judges had rightfully denied his claims after he failed to show he was a member of a persecuted group. The short, unpublished panel opinion identified three particular social groups the circuit judges said Jose Alberto Hercules named at various stages of his removal proceedings before an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals. None qualified him for either withholding of removal or protection under the UN Convention Against Torture, according to the panel. "The BIA correctly concluded Hercules' originally proposed [particular social...

