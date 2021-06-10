Court Won't Force Zillow Changes During Antitrust Case

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court will not force Zillow to change the home listings on its website while it fights claims from tech-focused real estate company REX that it violated antitrust law by complying with rules imposed by the National Association of Realtors. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly issued an order Wednesday denying a preliminary injunction motion from REX – Real Estate Exchange Inc. that would have forced Zillow Inc. to immediately stop placing listings from REX and other agents that don't participate in multiple listing services, or MLSs, on a separate part of its website. The judge found that REX...

