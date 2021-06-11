Hyundai Hit With Class Action Over Genesis 'Defects'

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland driver has filed a proposed class action against Hyundai in federal court claiming that the Genesis GV-80 shakes uncontrollably and veers off the road at speeds above 40 mph. Barbara Feinstein said she leased the luxury SUV-crossover this spring — the same model Tiger Woods was driving during his life-altering accident earlier this year — intending to drive from Maryland to Florida with her husband. But once on the road, the car started shuddering violently and pulling to the left at only moderate speeds, "causing a continual struggle to keep the SUV from veering off the road," according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS