Kanye West Faces Sanctions Bid Over 'Profanity-Laced' Depo

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A company accusing Kanye West of stealing its technology for his "Sunday Service" video and platform is urging a California federal judge to punish the artist for "thumbing his nose" at the court's authority and skipping out early on a "profanity-laced" deposition. In a motion filed Wednesday, MyChannel Inc. asked the court to require West to sit down for an in-person deposition before July 1, after the hip-hop mogul allegedly chose to "insult and abuse" the company's attorney in a video deposition that West abruptly ended less than 15 minutes in. Among other things, West called MyChannel's counsel "boy" several times...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS