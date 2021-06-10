Transgender Tweets Are Protected Belief, Labor Tribunal Rules

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 1:39 PM BST) -- A London appeals tribunal ruled on Thursday that the opinions held by a woman who lost her job with a global development research company after she published comments about transgender people online are legally protected. The Employment Appeal Tribunal found that a lower tribunal had erred in law when it found that Maya Forstater's opinions did not fall within the definition of "philosophical belief" in the Equality Act 2010. Forstater, who had worked as a consultant for a think tank, CGD, since 2016, did not have her contract renewed in 2018 after writing articles and tweets saying that people cannot change...

