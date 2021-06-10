Workers Sue Costco Over 'Ominous' COBRA Notice Language

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A former Costco employee lodged a proposed class action claiming he was warned away from signing up for continuing health care coverage after he was fired from his job, alleging the company used unnecessarily threatening language and left out key information. Gabriel Green claimed in a suit filed Wednesday in Florida federal court that Costco Wholesale Corp. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it sent him a faulty notice spelling out his rights to an extension of health insurance coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. Under COBRA, former employees who have lost health insurance coverage after a...

