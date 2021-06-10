Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Ask To Pull Back Trump-Era H-1B Base Wages Rule

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked a California federal court to remand a disputed policy increasing the minimum wage businesses must pay H-1B specialty occupation workers, saying that critics have raised serious concerns warranting careful review.

The Trump White House's efforts to raise the visa program's entry-level wages — a campaign inherited by the Biden administration — triggered litigation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, California Institute of Technology and several others, who characterized the policy as an illegally rushed, "assault" on the visa program that would prevent employers from hiring new H-1B workers. 

Those concerns were serious and warranted "careful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!