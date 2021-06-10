Feds Ask To Pull Back Trump-Era H-1B Base Wages Rule

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor asked a California federal court to remand a disputed policy increasing the minimum wage businesses must pay H-1B specialty occupation workers, saying that critics have raised serious concerns warranting careful review. The Trump White House's efforts to raise the visa program's entry-level wages — a campaign inherited by the Biden administration — triggered litigation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, California Institute of Technology and several others, who characterized the policy as an illegally rushed, "assault" on the visa program that would prevent employers from hiring new H-1B workers. Those concerns were serious and warranted "careful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS