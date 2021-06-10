ECJ Urged To Nix Post-Dieselgate Emissions Rules Updates

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 8:10 PM BST) -- The European Union's executive arm overstepped its authority and acted unlawfully when it set new diesel vehicle emission standards higher than those proposed by the bloc's elected officials, an advocate for Europe's top court said Thursday. The European Commission overreached its authority when it introduced new emissions standards for diesel vehicles in the wake of a massive emissions cheating scandal, a legal advocate said in a court opinion. Michal Bobek, The European Court of Justice's advocate general, said in a nonbinding opinion that the bloc's top court should uphold a lower court's findings that the commission lacked the authority to alter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS